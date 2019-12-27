The APC Women Leader in Lagos State, Kemi Nelson, has called on professionals to actively participate in politics in order to influence policies for national growth.

Nelson made the call on Friday in her keynote address at the Annual Dinner and Awards Night of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event had as its theme, “Social Responsibility of Engineers for Sustainability of Our Environment”.

According to her, professionals have not taken their rightful position in the political sphere of the country, saying that their knowledge and wisdom could help better the country.

Nelson urged professionals, particularly engineers, not to leave the political space for few people in the society by getting actively involved in politics.

“Professionals in their wisdom should be more active in political activities because they have the knowledge to positively influence government decisions that can trigger sustainable development.

“There are lots of political spaces which could be filled by professionals if they can develop an interest in politics.

“I urge engineers particularly to rise up and take their space in politics to facilitate sustainable infrastructural development of the country,” Nelson said.

The Managing Director, Ferchad Engineering Ltd., Christy Adelowo, said it was the social responsibility of engineers to place public safety, health, interest and welfare ahead of other considerations in the course of their engineering works and designs.

Adelowo, who was also a guest speaker at the programme, said engineers should be very conscious of the impacts their designs could have on the environment.

“As an engineer, environmental safety should be your priority. Ensure you deliver quality construction works/designs and always report substandard works observed within your scope of operation.

“Educate and notify your employer/clients of designs that could endanger environmental safety and public interest and never execute such jobs.

“Engineering services require honesty, commitment and selfless service for the safety of the environment and human life,” she said.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Lagos State, Monsurah Adeyoye, urged Lagos residents and professionals to obey the laws of the state to enhance development.

Adeyoye said that flagrant disregard for law and order by many residents of the state as stipulated by the government was a hindrance to infrastructure development.

She identified a lack of compliance to rule and construction standards as the cause of most mishaps experienced in the state.

“Where the government gives an order that people should use the pedestrian bridge or should not trade at a particular area, please let’s endeavour to obey,” she said.

Earlier, the Lagos State Chapter Chairman of NICE, Lola Adetona, advised engineers to adhere to the principles of social responsibility in their service delivery to uphold the integrity of engineering profession in Nigeria.

Adetona said that an engineer needed to be continually updated with the new trends and methodologies of the profession to remain relevant.

“By conducting yourself in a courteous and professional manner, not only will you be establishing your reputation in the engineering community, but you will also be helping to build an institution which will be a role model for other professions.

“As an engineer, avail yourself with opportunities of seminars and workshops to constantly be updated with new developments and methodologies in the profession,” she said.