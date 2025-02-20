APC withdraws from Osun LG poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has withdrawn from the local government election slated for Saturday, February 22.

This is contained in a letter dated February 17, signed by the APC state Publicity Secretary, Alao Kamorudeen, addressed to the Secretary of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).

A copy of the letter obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo, stated that APC would not participate based on the February 10 Court of Appeal judgment which reinstated its chairmen and councillors.

The letter read: “Recall that judgment of the Federal High Court in suit No. FHF/OS/CS/94/2022 was meritoriously nullified on February 10 by Court of Appeal in Akure, in appeal No. CA/AK/270/2022 between APC and 3 others V. Peoples Democratic Party and others.

Also Read:

“By the judgment, the elected officers have resumed offices as allowed by the Appeal Court.

“The implication of the Court of Appeal judgment as cited above is that the seats are no longer vacant.

“In view of the forgoing, we hereby state that APC and all its candidates have by this letter informed the commission that we withdraw from the local government election scheduled for February 22.

“Same as become unnecessary, superfluous and unlawful with the development.”

NAN reports that there had been crisis between APC and PDP over the Court of Appeal judgment in respect of the sacked APC council chairmen and councillors.

While the PDP claimed that the February 10 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure, did not reinstate the sacked APC chairmen and councillors elected in 2022, APC insisted on their return local government secretariats.

Crisis, however, erupted on Monday when both parties were laying claim to local government secretariats across the state.

Police confirmed that six persons lost their lives and scores injured during the crisis.

Post Views: 9