APC wins Zaria Kewaye State House of Assembly by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Isa Mohammed (Ihamo) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election for Zaria Kewaye Constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Professor Balarabe Abdullahi of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, announced the result in Zaria.

Abdullahi said Mohammed secured 26,613 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nuhu Muazu of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 5,721 votes.

He added that Mahmud Wappa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 5,331 votes to come third.

“Isa Haruna Mohammed of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” the Returning Officer said.

Abdullahi said of the 19 political parties that contested the election, only six parties presented candidates for the by-election

