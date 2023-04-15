APC wins Plateau Central senatorial seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon Diket Pland of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Plateau State Central Senatorial Zone.

Declaring the result in Pankshin, the headquarters of the Plateau Central Senatorial zone, INEC returning Officer Dr. Jima Lar, said Hon Plang scored a total vote of 131,129 to emerge the winner.

He said Plang’s closest challenger, Yohanna Gotom, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 127,022 votes, while Garba Pwul of the Labour Party came third with 36,510 votes.

“Hon Diket Plang having scored the highest votes at the election and having satisfied the requirements of the law has been declared the winner of the Plateau State Central Senatorial zone and returned elected,” the Returning Officer pronounced.

APC had earlier been declared winner of Yobe South Senatorial District.