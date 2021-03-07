The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammad Adamu, has emerged the winner of Saturday’s Kafinhausa State Constituency by-election in Jigawa State.

Adamu polled 14,924 votes to beat other candidates in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the poll took place in the 120 polling units in the area to fill the vacant seat in the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

Prof. Ahmed Kutama, the Returning Officer, declared the result at the collation centre in Kafinhausa Local Government Area.

Kutama said the APC candidate defeated his closest rival, Garba Muhammad Tambale, of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 8,612 votes.

The electoral officer declared Adamu the winner, having secured the highest number of votes.

The third contestant was Usman Isyako of the Allied Peoples Movement, who secured 72 votes.