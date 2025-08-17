APC wins Ghari/Tsanyawa by-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged as the winner of the Ghari/Tsanyawa supplementary election in Kano State.

The result was announced by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the poll, Prof. Muhammad Waziri of Bayero University Kano.

Waziri said the candidate of the APC for the election, Garba Ya’u Gwarmai, secured 31,472 votes, defeating his closest rival, Yusuf Ali Maigado of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who garnered 27,931 votes.

The supplementary election was necessitated by the initial poll being declared inconclusive.

