The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged as the winner of the Ghari/Tsanyawa supplementary election in Kano State.
The result was announced by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the poll, Prof. Muhammad Waziri of Bayero University Kano.
- Emir of Zuru dies in London hospital at 81
- APC wins Ghari/Tsanyawa by-election
- Ikpea wins Edo Central Senatorial District by-election
- Igbinedion wins Ovia Federal Constituency by-election in Edo
- By-Elections: APGA wins senatorial, assembly seats in Anambra
Waziri said the candidate of the APC for the election, Garba Ya’u Gwarmai, secured 31,472 votes, defeating his closest rival, Yusuf Ali Maigado of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who garnered 27,931 votes.
The supplementary election was necessitated by the initial poll being declared inconclusive.