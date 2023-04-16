APC wins Ekiti Assembly seat in supplementary election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ido-Osi Constituency 1, Babatunde Fawekun, as winner in the Ekiti State House of Assembly supplementary election held on Saturday.

The commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Temitope Akanmu, made the result public in a statement.

In the statement he issued in Ado-Ekiti, Akanmu stated that Fawekun polled 4,674 votes to beat his closest rival from the Social Democratic Party, Ishola Fadahunsi, who polled 4,202 votes.

He added that seven political parties fielded candidates in the election.

Abiodun Olorunda of the African Democratic Congress scored 203 votes, while Gbenga Olubobade of the Action Democratic Party scored 80 votes.

Ayodele Awoniyi of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 422 votes.

Two female contestants: Blessing James of the Labour Party scored 35 votes, while Tosin Obafemi of the Young Progressive Party scored 19 votes.

INEC cancelled results obtained in three polling units in Ido-Osi Constituency 1 at the March 18 election because of violence and fixed April 15 for the supplementary election.