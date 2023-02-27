APC wins Ebonyi North Senatorial District as Egwu loses 3rd term bid

Onyekachi Nwebonyi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won in Saturday’s election to represent Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the Senate.

The Returning Officer, Nwogo Obasi announced the result at the INEC office in Abakaliki Local Government Area on Sunday.

Obasi said that Nwebonyi defeated Senator Sam Egwu, the first civilian Governor of Ebonyi State, who was seeking for the position for the third term.

“Nwebonyi of the APC scored 65,863 votes to win, while his closest opponent, Ejiofor Chukwu of the Labour Party scored 42,283 votes to emerge second.

“Egwu, who came third got 26,569 votes.

Similarly in the district, Nwachukwu Eze of APC defeated his Labour Party and PDP opponents to win the Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency seat.

“Eze scored 22, 794 votes to beat his closest challenger, Ndubuisi Agbo of the Labour Party, who polled 14,168 votes.

“The candidate of the PDP, Victor Aleke has 11,611 votes and came third,” the Returning Officer declared.

In his reaction, Eze commended his constituents for giving him their mandate to represent them.

“The election has shown that there is future for Nigeria. This election in my constituency has been adjudged the most peaceful and fair since the return of democracy,” he said.