Fidelix Bagudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged winner of Saturday’s by-election for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.
The result was announced by Prof. Abubakar Jumare, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday.
Also Read:
- Adamawa by-election: APC wins Ganye Constituency
- Rice farmers blame unscrupulous members, middlemen for consistent price hike
- Kogi by-election: APC candidate emerges winner
- APC wins Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency by-election
- INEC declares APC candidate winner of Taraba Assembly by-election
Jumare declared that Bagudu scored 34,580 votes to defeat his closest rival, of the Peoples Democratic Party, who secured 11,491 votes, while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress polled 3,477 votes.