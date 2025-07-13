APC wins chairmanship seats in Epe, Eredo, Ibeju-Lekki — LASIEC

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress candidates as winners of the just-concluded chairmanship elections in Epe, Eredo, and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Areas (LGAs).

LASIEC officials made the announcement late Saturday night at about 11:55 p.m. at the local government secretariats in Epe, Eredo, and Ibeju-Lekki respectively.

In Epe LG, the Returning Officer, Prof. Habeeb Sanni, announced at the collation centre that the APC candidate polled 34,819 votes, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party, which scored 1,535 votes, and the Labour Party, which garnered 675 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes, I hereby declare Ms Surah Animashaun as the duly elected chairman of Epe LG,” Sanni declared.

Similarly, in Eredo Local Council Development Area(LCDA), the returning officer, Dr Afolabi Onasanya, announced that the APC polled 25,017 votes, defeating its closest rival, the PDP, which secured 424 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes, I hereby declare Mr Monsuru Akinloye as the duly elected chairman of Eredo LCDA, ” Onasanya said.

Also, Bankole Oduntan, the returning officer at the collation centre in Ibeju-lekki LG, announced that APC polled 59,342 votes, Labour Party polled 45 votes, while PDP scored 740 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes, I hereby declare Mr Sesan Olowa as the duly elected chairman of Ibeju-lekki LG, ” Onasanya said.

