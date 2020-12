The All Progressives Congress candidate for Dass State Constituency, Bala Ali Lukshi, has been declared the winner of state House of Assembly bye-election in Bauchi State.

The election was held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed the date for the conduct of the poll.

On the outcome, the candidate of the APC polled 12,299 votes, while the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party scored 11,062 votes.