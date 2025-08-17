APC wins Babura-Garki Federal Constituency by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner in the Garki-Babura Federal Constituency by-election in Jigawa State.

Returning Officer, Prof. Sani Ibrahim-Ismail, announced the result on Sunday in Babura, headquarters of Babura Local Government Area of the state.

Ibrahim-Ismail said that APC’s Muktar Rabi’u scored 38,449 votes, to defeat his closest opponent, Isa Auwalu of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 13,519 votes.

The Returning Officer said: “I Prof. Sani Ibrahim Ismail, hereby certify that I am the returning Officer of Babura-Garki Federal Constituency by-election held on 16th August, 2025.

“The election was contested, the candidates received the following votes: Bilkisu Bashiru of Party A received 11 votes; Ibrahim Habiba of Party AA received five votes; and Umar Bashir of ADC got 48 votes.

“Saleh Sani of Party AAA received 446 votes, while Muktar Rabi’u Garki of the APC got 38,449 votes, Adamu Dahiru of APGA got 77 votes, and Umar Muhammed Gana received 37 votes.

“Abdullahi Usman of APP 31 votes, Sabo Salisu of NNPP 2,931 votes, Isa Auwalu of PDP 13,519 votes, Yushau Alasan of SDP 21 votes, and Muktar Babangida of ZLP 31 votes.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election followed the death of Isa Yaro, who passed away on May 10, 2024.

NAN also reports that the election was generally peacefully amid high turnout of voters including the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, and Suwaiba Ahmad, Minister of State for Education.

