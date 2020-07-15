Bassey Ita, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, Cross River State chapter, says the party will win the forthcoming bye-election for Cross River North Senatorial District.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Calabar.

Ita, who is the spokesperson for the John Ochalla-led Executive of the party, stated that APC had five aspirants so far, noting that as soon as the Independent National Electoral Commission released the election guidelines and protocols, the party would swing into action.

He said: “We are monitoring the INEC and as soon as it releases timetable and guidelines for the election, APC will kick-start full activities.

“Right now, we have five powerful individuals from the North that have indicated interest.

“Some of the aspirants include the current Vice-Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu; former governorship candidate of the party in the 2015 election, Mr. Odey Ochicha; and Joe Agi; Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“So, with this caliber of men, we are surely going to be the party to beat, if we pick the best of the bests.”

Ita urged the party to put aside sentiments and select the best candidate that could win and tasked the electorate to vote for the candidate that could represent their interests.

NAN recalls that the seat became vacant following the death of the late Senator Rose Oko at a hospital in London earlier this year.

Although INEC has yet to officially release guidelines for the election, political activities have begun in earnest in the state.

NAN.