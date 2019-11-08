Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress will win the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa by a landslide.

Badaru, who is chairman of APC committee for Bayelsa election, spoke with State House correspondents on Friday at the Presidential Villa.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 16 for the governorship election in both Bayelsa and Kogi States.

He said: “We are very prepared for Bayelsa governorship election; and the stake is open for us to take.

“Our chances are very high; you can see our rally; you can see that of PDP; you have seen and heard of many big wigs going out of PDP and joining us; and that is a clear indication that they are with us.

“My advice to the people of Bayelsa is just to remain peaceful and do one man, one vote and we know we will win.

“We will not tolerate any incidence of rigging or ballot box snatching and if it done that way, APC will win with landslide.’’

He said that the Federal Government had promised to provide security for a hitch-free conduct of the election.

On the alleged recruitment 1000 thugs for Kogi election by Governor Yahaya Bello, Badaru said he was not aware of such as his own oversight was for Baylesa.

He said, however, that no member of the party would go against the law.

“The governor there in Kogi is responsible for the security of the state and he has done well in terms of security.

“How can they accuse him of employing thugs?’’ he asked