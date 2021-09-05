APC will govern Oyo State come 2023 – Party spokesperson

Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, has predicted that the party will govern the state in 2023.

Olatunde spoke to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday after the Ibadan South-East Local Government congress of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new set of party executives were elected on consensus with speculations of parallel congress in the council area.

Olatunde said the party had shown that it was ready to wrestle power from the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party administration of Governor Seyi Makinde with the free, fair and credible congresses held across the state.

Speaking on the parallel congress in the council area, he said those who held such a congress were exercising their democratic rights.

He said: “They are exercising their freedom.

“From the congress rule, you are not expected to hold a congress in a private residence.

“The congress committee from Abuja on Friday during our stakeholders’ meeting confirmed that a congress can only be held in a public institution when Chief Niyi Akintola raised the question.”

Olatunde said the APC lost the governorship seat in the 2019 general election as a result of anger from some members who were not allowed to ventilate their grievances.

Olatunde expressed optimism that the array of gladiators and influx of defectors would not affect the chances of the party come 2023, adding they have a way of calling themselves to order.

He said all the gladiators have been made to understand that whoever emerged among them should be supported, which they all acknowledged.

The APC spokesperson described the present state of governance under the PDP government of Makinde as worrisome, adding the people have learnt their lessons.

Some party chieftains, including Alhaji Rasheed Ajibade and Pa Kayode Arowolo, expressed optimism that the APC would emerge victorious in future elections.

They told NAN that the party would emerge more stronger and formidable from its congresses, commending the peaceful conduct of members during the exercise.