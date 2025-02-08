APC will connect Anambra to centre in November – Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, has promised that the party will connect Anambra state to the centre of Nigeria’s government in November.

He said that states in the South East zone of the country need no longer miss out on the governance of the country.

According to him, the easiest way for the region to reconnect with the centre was to embrace the party.

Ganduje stated these in Awka, Saturday, during the commissioning of the state secretariat of the party.

The secretariat was procured, equipped, and furnished by two governorship aspirants of the party, including Prof. Obiora Okonkwo.

This is coming as Prof. Okonkwo, who is the frontline aspirant of the party, pledged to win the state governorship seat for the party in the November 8 election if given the ticket.

Ganduje, who addressed the party faithful, described the Igbo as the most nationalistic tribe in Nigeria, adding that there was a need for them to connect to the centre by keying into the APC.

He said embracing APC would enable the region to enjoy the dividends inherent in the country as a reward for being nationalistic.

“We are here to inaugurate the party secretariat and to hold a meeting with stakeholders to discuss issues, obtain ideas, and take resolution to ensure where we are going. Of course, you know where we are going, it is the Government House.

“We must be focused, we must have plans, we must have vision, and I can see that the party in Anambra is fully aware of that. You have five states, and we pray for more states for you (South East), but you must strive to connect to the centre.

“We want to connect you to the centre. We want to plug you into the national grid. Now, politically, you are under rural electrification, you are under generator, and this is unacceptable. You need to connect to the national grid.

“You are the most nationalistic people one can find anywhere in Nigeria. Everywhere you go, you must see the Igbo doing one thing or another, and that is what being nationalistic means. Why then do you want to cocoon yourselves in one corner?

“We want to take you back to the good old days of Ojukwu when he was pardoned to return to Nigeria in the interest of one Nigeria; the days of Nnamdi Azikiwe. I have resolved to do it, and we have seen the vigour in you, the intention and we will do it starting from Anambra.”

The national chairman assured that President Bola Tinubu remains articulate and believes in the unity and reforms of Nigeria.

“Some of the things that need to be reformed are being taken care of. That is the mark of a leader. A leader who can fix the broken; he does not talk anyhow, but talks with facts and figures, Tinubu is taking Nigeria to the next level.

“We have already started seeing the effect of the reforms, more oil is being produced, security is improving, refineries are working, and our currency is improving. So, you need to be connected. We are here to seek your cooperation and commitment so that we can capture this state,” he said.

Meanwhile, aspirants of the party used the opportunity of the inauguration to show strength, as they mobilized their supporters to the event in large numbers.

Prof. Okonkwo, who stood out as the most popular choice of the members of the party, pledged to ensure victory for the party if handed the governorship ticket.

Okonkwo said: “I am happy the party in Anambra has changed. I will lead the best and strongest campaign that will produce an APC governor. If you give me the ticket, I will give you the C of O of the Anambra Government House.”

