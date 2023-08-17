APC will bounce back in Kano – Deputy Senate President

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress will bounce back in Kano State, appealing to stakeholders of the party in the state to be united.

Jibrin made this known when he hosted the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen, Kano State Chapter.

During the reception for the vice chairmen at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, Senator Barau said with prayers and unity, the outcome of the elections petitions tribunal in Kano State will be favourable to the APC.

The APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party as the winner of the governorship election conducted on March 18, 2023 in Kano State at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

Barau said: We are praying and hopeful that the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to us.

“Everything is in God’s hands.

“Let us be united and work together.

“By God’s grace, it’s a matter of time, we will bounce back in Kano State.

“As it is now, we are in the opposition and as such there are a lot of expectations from us.

“We should be united and work together in the interest of our party.”

Commending the local government vice chairmen for their visit, Senator Barau said he would continue to work with them to improve the standard of living of the people at the grassroots.

He said: “The local government is very essential.

“We will continue to work with you to address the challenges facing our people.

“We are proud of you.

“Let us continue to work together.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Yakubu Musa Naira, said they were at the National Assembly to congratulate Senator Barau on his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.