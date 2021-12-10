APC vows to take over Abia State in 2023

The All Progressives Congress in Abia State says the party has the human and material resources to wrestle power away from the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023.

The Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, said this at a news briefing in Umuahia on Thursday.

Nwankpa, who spoke through the Secretary-elect of the party, Perfect Okorie, said the APC was poised to take over Abia State to provide good governance and infrastructure development, “currently lacking in the state”.

He said: “In 2023, it will dawn on all Abia people that APC has come to take over the state.

“We have men of high calibre and proven integrity at the top-level of Nigeria’s politics, who are prepared to redeem Abia from PDP’s maladministration and move the state forward.

“We have men, who are ready to wipe away the tears of the downtrodden, workers and pensioners, who are owed many months of their legitimate entitlements.”

Nwankpa said the present administration in Abia State had made the state a laughing stock among other states of the federation.

“We are all ashamed of the total dilapidation of infrastructure in the state. No sector is spared,” he said.

He gave assurance that President Muhammadu Buhari would ensure that votes counted in 2023, adding: “It will not be business as usual in Abia.”

According to him, the President has shown with the Anambra State governorship poll that he is determined to enthrone a credible electoral process in the country.

Nwankpa dismissed the fear that the prevailing economic difficulties and security challenges in the country would sway votes against APC across board in 2023.

He added: “The economic downturn is a global phenomenon, which was hugely exacerbated by economic meltdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not limited to Nigeria.

“It is a global dilemma.”

Nwankpa also spoke on the current state of the party in Abia State following the parallel congresses at the ward, local government and state levels.

He said the national leadership of the party put the inauguration of the newly-elected executives on hold across the federation.

He said: “That the newly-elected state executive of the party had not been inaugurated after the state congress is not peculiar to Abia.

“So, all the interim caretaker committees, instituted in all the 36 states, are still in charge of the affairs of the party.”

Nwankpa further said that some party members, loyal to his leadership, obtained an interim order from an Abia State High Court in Ukwa on October 21, 2021.

He said the order restrained the party and its national leadership “from receiving, accepting and/or acting on the purported list of successful candidates” for the Abia State congress.