APC visits, consults with late Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s family

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has visited and consulted the home of the late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, foremost Igbo leader and Ezeigbo Gburugburu of Igboland.

The delegation, led by Chief Emma Eneukwu, Deputy National Chairman of APC (South), paid the visit on Thursday in Enugu.

Eneukwu said that it was imperative that any party that wants to make massive inroad and impact electoral wise in South East must consult with the Ojukwu family.

According to him, the late Odumegwu-Ojukwu held a lot of credibility, followership and commanded great respect among the people of the South East and beyond.

To the Matriarch of Ojukwu’s Family, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Eneukwu said: “It will be gratifying if you tell people to vote for us (APC) because I know your family commands a lot of respect, especially in Igboland (all Igbo-speaking areas of South East, South South and North Central).

“When they vote us, we will make sure that your pride of place is maintained.

“As an Eagle, Ojukwu’s pride of place will be surely maintained for ages.”

The APC chieftain maintained that the late Ojukwu’s residence would be the first point of call for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, any time he visits Enugu in the course of his presidential campaign consultations and rallies.

Responding, Bianca Ojukwu, who received the APC national delegation, said the elections we are looking forward to, for most Nigerians, are election that would alter the status quo.

According to her: “I think all of us here know what we in the South East are passing through.

“We are looking forward to a government that will bring in security, we are looking forward to a government that will alleviate the sufferings of the people.

“Of course, Igbos are looking for equity, fairness and inclusiveness, which we have not really been accorded within the Nigeria polity.

“And this is the message I would want you to take back to the presidential candidate of APC.”

She, however, said that in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, “we also have a presidential candidate that we hope would do what is necessary to change the paradigm.”

Ojukwu said that Nigerians are looking forward to a new nation uncontaminated by the past.

She added: “And as time and day go by, we also hope that there will be peace after this election.

“And this peace can only be guaranteed by some degree of magnanimity by whoever God ordains to be the leader of Nigeria at this important time.”

It would be recalled that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, about fortnight ago, paid a consultation visit to the Ojukwus in Enugu.