The All Progressives Congress has urged security agencies to investigate the attack on its youth office in Gusau, Zamfara.

The state APC Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman said this on Thursday while assessing the level of damage at the office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that hoodlums on Tuesday attacked the office located at NUJ Secretariat, Gusau, destroying property worth millions of naira.

Liman alleged that the attack was sponsored by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

“This is an attempt by troublemakers to cause instability in the state,” Liman said.

He urged the PDP leadership in the state to call its members to order to avoid acts that might lead to crisis in the state.

“We are calling on the PDP-led administration in the state to put a stop to acts that might lead to crisis in the state.

“This happened when we are not yet in active politics period; they should wait for politicking time and see how strong the APC is in Zamfara.

“The APC as the strongest political party in the state has thousands of supporters across the state, we have always advise our supporters to remain law abiding,” he said.

He urged APC supporters in the state to remain calm and avoid acts capable of breaching the peace in the state.

He urged security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and ensure that they were brought to book.

Reacting, the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Faruku Shatiman-Rijiya faulted the claim.

Shatiman-Rijiya said there was no evidence linking the PDP to the attack.

“Attack and burning down offices of other political parties is not our habit, as we are always law abiding.

“The PDP has been in the opposition in the state for many years and there is no record linking it to attacks in the past,” he said.