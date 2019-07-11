The All Progressives Congress says it will review petitions from some stakeholders in Kogi State in reaction to Indirect Primaries adopted for the election of the party’s candidate for the November 16, 2019 governorship poll.

The ruling party said this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Issa-Onilu said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received petitions from some stakeholders in Kogi State in reaction to Indirect Primaries adopted for the election of the Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

“The NWC will look at the merit of the petitions in line with the Party’s constitution and come out with a position in due course.

“The NWC, therefore, thank the aggrieved APC stakeholders in Kogi State for the peaceful manner in which they have conducted themselves so far and their trust in the NWC to do the right thing.”

According to Issa-Onilu, it needs restating that the APC constitution, which was reemphasised by a decision of National Executive Committee, provides for three modes of primaries to elect party candidates – Indirect, Direct Primaries and consensus.

He added: “This is depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

“We assure all concerned parties that the NWC would be guided only by our rules.”