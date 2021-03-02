The All Progressives Congress has commenced the process of reviewing its constitution ahead of 2023 general elections.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee said this while inaugurating the party’s eight-man Constitutional Review Committee in Abuja on Tuesday.

“At the formation stages, parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration.

“But as a pro-peoples party, the APC leadership of Gov. Mai Mala Buni believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party: that is the people, the masses,” he said.

He said that law itself was not a finished product, but a work in progress.

“Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party on the continent with the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“For this reason, we must have a set of laws that is near perfect, by

filling the lacunas. Therefore, your work is well set out for you,” he told the committee members.

Akpanudoedehe said that the capacities of members of the committee were not in doubt.

According to him, the party therefore, expects the committee to work as a team to

harness its abilities for the overall benefit of the APC and its larger members.

He said the party expected the committee to seek inputs from critical stakeholders, advocacy groups and party members in the course of the assignment.

Prof.Tahir Mamman, chairman of the committee in his remarks, thanked the party’s leadership for the confidence reposed in them.

He assured that the committee would work within the time frame and approach its task with all seriousness.

Tahir said the committee would also ensure that the exercise was all inclusive by seeking inputs from interested stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other members of the committee included-Prof. Dakas Dakas, Akinremi Olaide,Dr Ego Ezuma, Mohammed Kumaila, Shuaibu Aruwa and Ekokoi Solomon.