APC to PDP: Leave our party, Gov. Abiodun out of your mess

The All Progressives Congress in Ogun East Senatorial District of Ogun State has urged the Peoples Democratic Party and its defeated candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, Ladi Adebutu, to “please leave out Governor Dapo Abiodun and the APC in the present mess the PDP has found itself. ”

It will be recalled that the PDP accused the APC of being behind a letter addressed to Sir Kessington Adebutu.

The letter, by a PDP member, Israel Jolaoso, asked the billionaire business mogul why he wanted Ladi, his son, to be governor of Ogun State, whereas he refused to allow the same son to run any of his companies.

The PDP in reaction to the letter, which went viral, accused the APC as being behind it, saying Jolaosho, the author of the letter, was unknown to the party.

However, in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the APC in Ogun East Senatorial District, Biyi Oduyemi, on Sunday, the party wondered why every setback and self-inflicted injury of the PDP is always linked to the doorstep of the APC.

Oduyemi said: “Our advice is that the PDP and the addressee should face the contents of the letter written by one of their members instead of making false claims that our party was behind it.”

The statement read further: “If the PDP will shamelessly deny the writer of the letter has it has done, will it also deny knowing Otunba Segun Showunmi, who on his own did not even ask a question, but said categorically in a published interview that Ladi Adebutu is the worst of the children of Sir Kessington Adebutu and the least qualified to aspire for public office

“Also, not a few people including a former President who was also former Head of State have asked why Sir Kessington Adebutu, who has at least seven flourishing multi-billion naira companies but will not allow his son, Ladi Adebutu, to manage any of them, and in fact, the one given to him before was taken away from him due to maladministration, whereas the same son was being pushed and funded to become the Governor of a highly sophisticated state like Ogun.

“Jolaoso asked categorically: ‘Is it true that Lado has 77 bank accounts? Is it true that over 200,000 verve ATM cards were made and delivered to LADO just before the last governorship election? Is It true that LADO fled the country to evade arrest by the Police? Sir, these are the questions that have occupied my mind in the last two weeks. The biggest of these questions is this: Sir, you have several companies locally and internationally, you have a foundation too. Why have you not allowed LADO to handle or manage any of your businesses? Why have you not allowed LADO to get near management of your foundation? Why was the family’s company involved in agriculture, which was initially handed over to LADO, taken away from him?’

“The questions posed by Israel Jolaosho and the verdict of incompetence and vote of no confidence on Ladi Adebutu by Otunba Segun Sowunmi are so simple and straight to the points. A simple answer or explanation is what was and still needed, not rabble rousing and shadow chasing.

“Our advice is that the PDP, it’s defeated candidate and financier should be honest and courageous enough to answer these questions instead of dragging APC and Governor Abiodun into every self-inflicted injury of the wobbling party.”