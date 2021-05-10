The All Progressives Congress on Sunday in Abuja said the Federal Government has no plans to slash salaries of civil servants as alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, debunked the allegation in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, had alleged that it got intelligence report that the Federal Government is planning to slash salaries of workers because of economic reasons.

Akpanudoedehe said: “The PDP is up to its comical tales on what it terms intelligence at its disposal to slash the salaries of workers in the country, clearly only the PDP believes its tales.

“We are proud of our credentials as a truly progressive and people-centred political party.”

He stressed that rather than thinking of slashing workers’ salaries as alleged by the PDP, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is committed to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

He added that the administration had been tested and proven in this regard, saying it would continue to match words with actions in line with the APC electoral promises.

He noted that the administration had put in place several social investment programmes targeted at citizens living on the margin.

These, he said, include the implementation of the improved minimum wage and the Economic Sustainability Plan to the mass housing programme which thousands of Nigerians are already benefitting from, among others.