APC to PDP: Accept by-election results as voter rejection

The All Progressives Congress has advised the Peoples Democratic Party to accept the outcome of recent by-elections in several states as a clear sign of rejection by Nigerian voters.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, was responding to claims made by PDP governors following their meeting on Saturday in Zamfara.

The PDP governors had accused the APC of undemocratic conduct, alleging that the ruling party lacked vision and would lose public support by 2027.

Morka countered the claims, describing them as ironic and unfounded.

He said the PDP, not the APC, had been rejected by Nigerians and was struggling to stay politically relevant.

“When its governors gather in their scanty numbers, one would expect them to focus on reviving their failing party rather than making frivolous allegations against our great party,” Morka said.

He added that the APC’s strong showing in the by-elections reflected the popularity of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which, he claimed, was gaining the trust and confidence of Nigerians nationwide.

Morka criticised the PDP governors for hailing electoral processes only where they won, while discrediting them where they lost.

He described the behavior as “infantile and irresponsible.”

“The PDP’s performance in elections cannot be used as the yardstick for assessing the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process,” he said.

According to Morka, the APC’s victories in non-APC-led states such as Zamfara, Adamawa, and Kano were a clear indication of growing public support.

He noted that the support came in spite of what he described as “sponsored thuggery and violence” targeted at APC candidates and loyalists.

He urged the PDP governors to “eat the humble pie” and accept the verdict of the electorate, warning that continuing to deny political reality would further alienate them from their supporters.

“Wallowing in denial is a reckless betrayal of their disillusioned members who are still holding onto false hope for a political miracle,” he said.

Morka also dismissed the PDP’s vision for the 2027 elections, saying its governors had failed to present any credible alternative policies or ideas in the last three election cycles.

He argued that opposition politics should move beyond “finger-pointing” and should instead offer viable solutions, as the APC continued to deliver on its promises through policy reforms and national development.

According to him, PDP governors remain beneficiaries of President Tinubu’s economic policies, citing a record-high N2 trillion in federal allocations to states as of July 2025, the highest in Nigeria’s history.

“In spite of this unprecedented support, PDP governors continue to underperform in governing their states,” Morka said.

He claimed that Nigeria was no longer in the “dark era” of the PDP-led federal administration, when many states were unable to pay basic salaries.

He added that President Tinubu had set the country on a new path of prosperity through reforms and focused leadership.

“Nigerians know which party is working for national renewal.

“They will not be misled by opposition parties that cannot even manage their own internal affairs,” Morka said.

He called on Nigerians to continue supporting the APC and President Tinubu’s administration as it drove forward toward “a confident future of inclusive development and shared prosperity.”

