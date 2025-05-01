APC to Gov. Eno: Our plane fit, ready to fly

The All Progressives Congress has told the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, that its plane is fit and ready to fly.

The ruling party spoke in response to the statement of Governor Eno that the Peoples Democratic Party plane was not fit and ready to fly.

Governor Eno was elected on the platform of the PDP.

In response, the spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka, in a statement said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) notes the musing of His Excellency, Umo Eno, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom state, that likened the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a faulty airplane, incapable of taking safely to the skies, creating an imperative to seek alternative flight onward.

Also Read

“We couldn’t agree more that Plane PDP has become demonstrably inoperable and unsafe for travel.

“As safety and comfort are prerequisite conditions for flying, our great Party assures the Governor that Plane APC is fit and ready to fly His Excellency and entourage to their desired destination.

“Our pilots and crew are highly competent, welcoming, attentive to detail, and on standby to serve.

“We assure Governor Eno that a flight with us will be a mighty good ride to remember.”

Post Views: 6