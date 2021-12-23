APC to Andy Uba: We’re not part of your decision to appeal court ruling

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has told its candidate in the November 6, 2021 governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, that it won’t be a part of the suit to challenge the voiding of his candidacy by a court.

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Okelo Madukaife, stated that the party was not going to be a party to such appeal.

A High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo had on Monday voided Uba’s candidacy, insisting that the primary election that produced him was not valid.

Madukaife said in the statement on Wednesday: “Our great party is compelled to distance itself from willful foray into avoidable contempt of the court by official impersonators who are supposed to be learned men but are led by the nose by a pretender candidate.

“We state for the avoidance of doubt that the APC has not issued any statement against the considered judgment of Federal High Court 6, Abuja, presided over by Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo.

“While we grant anyone affected by the judgment the right to notify the public of his, her or their intention to appeal, it should be sufficient for such intention to be registered by the individual or his private assign.”

Madukaife also accused one Chukwunonso Chinwuba of impersonation.

Chinwuba had in a statement said that the APC in Anambra State was unhappy about the Federal High Court ruling.

Madukaife said: “Our great party regrets that we are at the unfortunate point where our party can be stripped of candidature by a court of competent jurisdiction, confirming what we have always known for a fact.

“However, sad this may be to us, and however depressing it must be to our mood and image, we are mindful that managing this adversity well will lead to a strong and democratic Anambra APC of the future.”