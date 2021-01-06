The Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress has advised Gov. Seyi Makinde to adopt the security template of late Gov. Abiola Ajimobi towards addressing security challenges in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state APC interim Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Olatunde said that Makinde should have built on the security template inherited from his predecessor to sustain peace in the state.

“Sen. Abiola Ajimobi came out with the novel Operation Burst during his tenure as the state governor.

“The effort secured Oyo State people for the eight solid years and the good people of the state attested to it with accolades at the expiration of his tenure,” he said.

He said that Ajimobi demonstrated strong will as a leader with no tolerance for violence, brigandage and destruction.

“In fact, Ajimobi vowed to deal with anyone implicated in endemic and senseless conflicts which had in the past given the state a bad name.

“That was a serious government. From the above analysis, it is very clear that the Ajimobi-led government fashioned out an ingenious means of banishing crime and criminality in the state,” he said.

He said that the recent upsurge in kidnap and murder cases in the state was a sign of weakness by the government.

“Today, it is Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria that is threatening to shut down its retail outlets in the state because one of its members was affected, who is next?

“This is why we are calling all concerned to advise Makinde to assume his responsibilities and leave politicking for the future,” he said.