APC tasks Amnesty International on security challenges

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Amnesty International to give President Bola Tinubu some time to work things out on tackling security challenges in the country.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said this in a statement he issued Wednesday in Abuja.

Morka said the APC was shocked by the statement which accused Tinubu’s government of indifference to the recent killings in some parts of the country, few 0after he was sworn in.

“While we thank Amnesty International for drawing attention to the lingering security challenges in our country, especially in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue and Zamfara, we find its conclusion hasty and inconsiderate.

“During his inaugural speech, Tinubu said clearly, that security will be the topmost priority of his administration and he promised to reform the nation’s security doctrine and architecture,” he said.

He said that Tinubu promised in categorical terms that security shall be the top priority of his administration because neither prosperity nor justice could prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architect.We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number.

“We shall provide better training and equipment,” the APC scribe quoted Tinubu as saying.

He added that Tinubu had demonstrated that he prioritized security, when a few days after he was sworn in, he met with his inherited Security Chiefs.

Morka added that Tinubu had also given marching orders to the Security Chiefs to redouble efforts in dealing with the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft,sea robbery and piracy among others.

“All these he said had conspired to weigh down the country,” Morka said.

He added that Tinubu had decried the persistent security breaches in the country, saying he would not allow insecurity challenges to bring Nigeria to its knees while other countries were advancing.

Morka said it was uncharitable and inconsiderate of Amnesty International through its acting Country Director, Isa Sanusi, to accuse the new government of dereliction of duty.

He added that Amnesty International was known for stoking internal conflict and citizen antagonism in developing nations through weaponization and accentuation of local situations.

This, Morka said, is to achieve:”its sinister objectives while hypocritically looking the other way when similar incidents occur in developed nations, especially in the Western world”.

He said that many nations of the world, including the U.S were bedevilled by insecurity.

“By the end of May 2023 almost 20,000 people have died cumulatively as a result of gun violence and other violent crimes in America.

“In the first 150 days of 2023, America has recorded 263 mass shootings, with hundreds of deaths yet Amnesty International has not been on the mountain top to accuse the U.S government of dereliction of duty.

“That mass shooting and gun violence have become an epidemic in the U.S does not make the American Government a failure in protecting its people or make mass shootings a ‘norm’ in the country.

“Every government is daily devising means and ways to tackle rapidly changing security problems,” Morka said.

He said that in the United Kingdom, there was a growing and daily menace of knife crimes.

He said that in 2022 alone, the UK police recorded 49,265 offences involving knives and other sharp instruments and 46,334 in 2021.

Morka added that in Nottingham, a mass shooting in the city centre claimed three victims, noting that Amnesty International had not accused the UK government of failure to protect its citizens.

He said the isolated cases of shooting that were now several decades old in Nigeria would need methodical and strategic thinking to ensure normalcy.

“No organisation should gloat over these unfortunate incidents. It is too early for such an unsympathetic reaction.

“Amnesty International and its affiliates are advised to give the young government some time to work things out in consonance with its pledge to our people.

“Tinubu and his team are settling down to solving many of our national challenges across various sectors.

“Amnesty International should allow this government to do its work without their usual condescending hypocrisy,” he said.