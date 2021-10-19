APC takeover of South East becoming clearer – Chieftain

Chief Kevin Ezeoha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, says it is almost certain that the APC will take over the South East, going by recent developments.

Ezeoha, who is the APC Enugu State Assistant Youth Leader said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said that the APC was restrategising to be the preferred political party in the zone.

“It is time to move the party further to the next level in Enugu State and the entire South-East.

“The party believes that with present team work, we will surely win at any level in the South East.

“Our ultimate goal now is to restrategise on how to take over seats of power in each of southeastern state, especially the Lion Building in Enugu, as well the Government House in Abia and Anambra.

“We must not allow any detractor to shift our attention to this noble quest as we focus on taking over the entire South East,” he said.

On the just-concluded APC State Congress, the chieftain thanked the Almighty God for making it a success even with enormous challenges.

Ezeoha appreciated the immediate past Enugu APC chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, who in the midst of impediments stood his ground unequivocally without compromise to conduct a peaceful and credible congress in the state.

“He is a man to stand with in any situation. He has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is a fearless lion that can protect his own people anytime, any day.

“I want to also give a special respect and honour to all the party leaders, stakeholders and most vital, the faithful members of this party.

“In a special way, I thank the Enugu South local government leaders and members for their support and love throughout my tenure as the chairman of APC Enugu South LG.

“To the newly elected state chairman of our party, Mr A. Udeh and all my fellow elected state executives, I believe it is time to move the party to the next level in the state and entire South-East,” he said.