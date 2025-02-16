APC sweeps Katsina LG polls

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission said that the All Progressives Congress candidates have won all the 34 Chairmanship and 361 Councilorship positions contested during Saturday’s election.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Lawal Faskari, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Sunday in Katsina.

Faskari said that five political parties participated in the election.

According to the chairman, the parties were: Accord Party (AP), Booth Party (BP), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Party (ADC) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the election was free, fair and credible.

Faskari commended the electorate for their contribution in making the exercise peaceful and credible.

He further commended the staffers of the commission, ad-hoc staffers, independent election observers and other stakeholders for their roles in ensuring a hitch-free exercise.

In a related development, the state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has acknowledged the giant strides made by the registered political parties to promote democracy in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Alhaji Salimu Lawal and Babangida Kado, respectively.

“To our esteemed candidates who contested in the election and lost, I salute your courage, determination and commitment towards serving our great state.

“I also commend your faith in conceding defeat in the system, and your desire to contribute to the development of the state.

“As we move forward, let us not forget the values that unite us as a people.

“They include peaceful coexistence, respect for one another and the pursuit of the common good,” the statement said.

