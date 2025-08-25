APC suspends 2023 Senatorial candidate for Edo South

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of its 2023 senatorial candidate for Edo South, Mr Valentine Asuen, over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement issued on Monday regarding Benin, Peter Uwadie-Igbinigi, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, stated that the decision was made in accordance with the party’s constitution and disciplinary framework.

According to him, Asue has been suspended from the party in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution 2022, as amended, as he has been found culpable of actions deemed capable of inciting division within the party.

“This disciplinary action became necessary following his conduct, which runs contrary to the spirit of unity, loyalty, and collective progress enshrined in our constitution,” he stated.

Uwadiae-Igbinigie explained that the actions of the former Edo South senatorial candidate contravened Articles 21:2 (ii) & (v), and 21:5 (a), (c), (d), (e), (f) & (h) of the APC constitution (2022), adding that the offences were punishable by suspension or expulsion.

“These actions have been deemed to amount to inciting division within the party, thereby undermining the cohesion and discipline expected of every member.

“No act capable of destabilising the party or inciting disaffection amongst members will be condoned,” he stressed.

The publicity secretary also dismissed claims suggesting lopsidedness in the appointment of political office holders in the state.

According to him, appointments made so far by Governor Monday Okpebholo are evenly spread across the state.

“Let it be clearly stated that all appointments made thus far by the governor have been evenly distributed across the state without any undue influence from the party’s Secretary, Mr Lawrence Okah.”

The state APC’s spokesman urged members to remain united and focused on the party’s vision, warning that indiscipline or disloyalty would be met with firm sanctions.

“The APC remains committed to internal democracy, discipline, and the protection of its integrity.

“We call on all members to remain steadfast, united, and committed to delivering good governance and democratic dividends to the people,” he said.

Asuen, a prominent politician and businessman, contested the 2023 Edo South Senatorial election under the APC banner but lost to the Labour Party candidate, Neda Imasuen, who has since decamped to the APC.

