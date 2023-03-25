APC Support Group backs Yari as 10th Senate President

The Amalgamated All Progressives Congress Support Groups has endorsed Senator Abdulaziz Yari as President of the 10th Senate.

Director-General of the group, Dr. Kailani Muhammad, made this known while hosting Yari in Abuja on Saturday.

Muhammad called on all to support the former Governor of Zamfara State to achieve his set goal.

He said that Nigerians should always pray for a better country where development was assured.

The group’s Director-General, who is also the National Chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Network, said the group acknowledged Yari’s work and would continue to mobilise support for him.

Yari, while speaking at the meeting, promised to perform, if given a chance to become the next Senate President.

He said: “I commended this group that supported the APC in the last election.

“I observed the support of the group nationwide and their commitment to the party and to the President-elect and I believe there are people that have credibility that can take this journey to the promise land.

“The decision that is going to be taken, this group will be of help for better APC in the future.

“I believe that I have versed knowledge of the system and I have the capacity to put everyone together for the purpose of the APC-led government in 2023 to 2027 to succeed.

“My relationship with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my relationship with the senators, my relationship with the governors, my relationship with former governors is very intact.

“Nigerians have confidence in the APC and the party will continue to give good governance to the people.

“The election was not about religion, but about performance.”