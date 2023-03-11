APC summons lawmakers-elect over National Assembly leadership

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has summoned all lawmakers-elect on the platform of the party to a meeting.

The meeting was summoned by the APC leadership over the sharing of offices of Principal Officers of the Assembly.

The Assembly will be the 10th since the return to democracy in 1999.

In a statement by its National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, on Friday, the meeting will hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday at 2pm.

Omisore said in the notice of meeting: “This is to inform all Senators-Elect and members of the House of Representatives-Elect of the All Progressives Congress APC, that they are invited to a parley with the Party’s National Leadership.

“The meeting which will be attended by the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“Senators/House of Representatives-Elect must come to the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Certificate of Return and must come alone.”