The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress still remains a mixture of political parties.

Ganduje, who spoke on Monday at a town hall meeting organised by the APC Constitutional Review Committee for the North West held in Kano, said the party had yet to move to the next level of graduating from a “mixture” to a “compound”.

Recall that the APC was formed from the coming together of the All Congress of Nigeria, All Nigeria Peoples Party, Congress for Progressive Change and parts of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Peoples Democratic Party.

Ganduje said: “The APC as a party started as a mixture of the ACN, ANPP, APGA, PDP, CPC.

“That is a mixture of various elements trying to make a compound.

“But, unfortunately, up till now, the APC is still a ‘mixture’ and has not graduated to the next level to become a ‘compound.’

“Those who read Chemistry know the difference between a ‘mixture’ and a ‘compound.’

“A ‘mixture’ is something that you can easily separate its particles if you use ions, while in a ‘compound,’ any part you remove, it will still be the same.

“With this review, we will look into that.

“While redirecting all those appendages, we will now come to have a single and indivisible party as an entity.”

Ganduje said the culture of democratic practice in the country is to abandon all party structures after every election, adding: “Our culture in democratic practice in Nigeria is that after elections, parties are abandoned until when another election is around the corner.

“But our great party, the APC, now said no to this.

“Even during elections, you will see that it is only candidates who control parties, not party leaders.

“We also said no to this.”

Ganduje said with the constitution review meeting, the party was re-assessing the process and the situation.

At the end of it, he said the party would produce a document that will control the conduct of the party people and government at all levels.

He said: “APC, as a party, had made numerous mistakes and paid for it.

“Therefore, it is time to look back and review some of the lapses so as to redress anomalies in the conduct of governance.”