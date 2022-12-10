APC states denying us use of public facilities – PDP Campaign Council

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has raised the alarm over the growing trend among states controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress to deny it access to public space for campaigns.

The allegation was made by the Director of Strategic Communication of the campaign, Otunba Dele Momudu.

Momodu, who spoke at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, said: “In practically all APC controlled states, it’s been virtually impossible for us to install our billboards, to paste our posters, use APC Government-controlled radio stations, especially in Lagos, where the candidate of the APC is seen as next to God.

“So, I wish to appeal through you to the Federal Government since they control the APC, that this is not what democracy is all about.

“I was one of those who fought and suffered for this democracy.

“We never envisaged that in the civilian regime, we are going to have this kind of harassment, whereby we cannot practice democracy as it should be done.

“In 2014 2015, I was one of those who supported Buhari, and there was never a time that PDP disturbed us because if they had disturbed us, maybe there would have been no Buhari.

“We are hoping that Mr. President would help us speak to the security agencies, to protect the lives of our people, to protect our properties wherever they are on the soil of Nigeria, because we are all Nigerians.”

On the presidential candidate of the party for the election, Atiku Abubakar, Momodu said: “People can see the clear difference between His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and the other challengers.

“It’s very clear that he is the most experienced, the most detribalised, he doesn’t go anywhere discriminating against anyone, he is prepared.

“Nigeria can’t afford another sad experiment or experimentation because if you are not prepared, that is what will happen.

“He knows what to do from day one.

“There is no doubt in my mind right now that PDP is in the lead when it comes to campaigning.

“When it comes to positive messaging, the others I will not say they are in disarray, but they are struggling.

“PDP is clearly in the lead.

“PDP is a very responsible political party.

“We are the most organised political party and that is why if you have monitored or if you have followed our rallies, you would have noticed that they are usually carnivals, carnivals of ideas, carnivals of issues.”

On the attack on the resident of the Coordinator of the PDP PCC in Rivers State, Momodu said: “Even the National Security Adviser last week, came out and he said that the President has clearly instructed them to do ruthlessly with troublemakers.

“We all know all the trouble spots.

“I’m surprised that after the President gave the instruction, some people still attacked the home of Senator Lee Maeba.

“The brother was told while he was being macheted that if the Senator was home, one bullet would have solved the problem.

“Yes, there are internal issues within PDP, but that should not result in bloodshed.

“So those who are involved, I don’t want to apportion blame, because I’m not a security agent.

“I have no facts of the case.

“And it’s even possible we could have been an opportunistic attack from anywhere.

“We don’t know.

“So we appeal to our party members in reverse to cool temper.”





