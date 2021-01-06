Femi Yusuf, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, has called for an increase in intelligence gathering to curb high rate of crime in the country.

Yusuf made the call on Wednesday in Ilorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said: “It is high time Nigerians come together towards tackling high level of crime in the country.

“Constitutionally, government has a responsibility when it comes to security matters, but it is the duty of every Nigerian to take the issue of security seriously.

“This is because the situation we are now is beyond what we can comprehend.

“So, it is high time we come together and find solutions to the problem.”

Yusuf advocated for community policing towards reducing crime at the grassroots level.

He said: “In those days, if you move from one community to another, we know ourselves, but those things are not there anymore.

“I will say that the issue of security is a big challenge to us in the country now.

“Yes, the state has been a peaceful state, but when the thing comes, there is no way we will not be feeling the heat.

“I heard recently about cases of kidnapping here our state with demands for ransom.

“This shows that it is not a child’s play now.”

Yusuf, also Chairman, Kwara House of Assembly Service Commission, said Nigerians must work together through community policing to prevent crimes in their communities.

He urged the Federal Government to motivate officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force by improving their welfare towards tackling crime.

“We need to increase our level of intelligence gathering so that we can be ahead of potential criminals,” he said.