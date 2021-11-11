APC stakeholders demand immediate resignation of Buni-led caretaker committee

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of Concerned APC Stakeholders have demanded the immediate resignation of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The Spokesman for the group, Ayo Olalowo, made the demand at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, saying the committee had been unable to resolve the party’s internal crisis.

The group noted that the poor showing of the APC and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, in last Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election could not be divorced from the failure of the national secretariat to provide leadership.

Olalowo said, “The Concerned APC Stakeholders is calling for the immediate resignation of the Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for their glaring failures in managing the affairs of the party; failure of which the Committee should be immediately dissolved and a new committee whose task will be to immediately conduct the National Convention of the party be constituted.

“The Caretaker Committee has conducted what is arguably the worst ward, local government and State congresses since the formation of the party in 2013. These congresses, rather than putting the party on a strong footing, have created further divisions and disenchantment among its members.

“Only days ago, stakeholders of the party from Bauchi State protested at the party’s headquarters as a result of the fallout of the congresses. In the same vein, the attempt by the leadership to reconcile stakeholders from Oyo State hit a brick wall right inside the party headquarters.”

According to the spokesman, similar circumstances are also being witnessed in Osun and some other states.

He stated that the reason for the problems was because the processes were built on very shaky foundations and the outcome was designed to favour certain selected individuals in the party.