Anselm Ojezua, Chairman, Edo Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, said on Tuesday that party supremacy has been fulfilled through the inauguration of the Seventh House of Assembly in Benin on Monday.

Ojezua, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin also said that by the inauguration, Governor Godwin Obaseki has fulfilled the constitutional requirement through the transmission of the proclamation letter to the Clerk of the House.

He also said that the emergence of the new leadership and Principal Officers of the Assembly were in consonance with the decision of the party.

On why only nine out of the 24 members-elect who were all elected under the party were inaugurated at night, the party chairman said he wouldn’t know when the proclamation letter was transmitted to the House.

He also said that from information gathered from the Clerk of the House, only 10 of the 24 members have so far satisfied the requirement on the declaration of their assets.

Ojezua, however, appealed to other members-elect who were not part of the inauguration to key into the leadership of the Assembly and the vision of the governor and not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destabilisation.

Similarly, Paul Ohonbamu, the Commissioner for Information, said that the inauguration of the Assembly was in line with the legitimate expectations of the people.

He also said that the action shows that the state government was a democratic administration.

Ohonbamu, however, debunked insinuations in some quarters that the delay in the inauguration of the Assembly was due to a power tussle between the immediate-past governor, Adams Oshiomhole and the incumbent.

According to him, “there is no fight between between the APC National Chairman and the governor.

He said: “As a matter of fact, both of them are on talking terms.”

Meanwhile, the Edo chapter of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has congratulated the leadership of Edo Assembly on its successful inauguration.

The State Chairman of the Conference, Roy Oribhabor, advised the Speaker to be magnanimous in victory and to also carry other members-elect along.

He called on other members-elect yet to be inaugurated to perfect their documentation accordingly, to enable them to represent their people and provide quality representation.

Oribhabor also urged members of the assembly to hit the ground running through people-oriented programmes.