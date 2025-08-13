APC South-West leaders endorse Tinubu for second term

The South-West zonal executive of the All Progressives Congress has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

Addressing journalists after its meeting in Akure on Wednesday, the Chairman, APC South-West Zone, Chief Isaac Kekemeke, said the committee would recruit canvassers in all wards in the zone ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kekemeke said the mobilisation strategy would ensure that the President’s socio-economic policies and programmes are communicated directly to the grassroots.

“The Zonal Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), which includes the six chairmen of the party in the zone and National Executive Council (NEC) members of the party in the zone met today in Akure and they deliberated extensively on the state of the party in the zone.

“The party set up a committee to work with the coordinating governor of the party in the zone, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and other governors in the zone to organise a rally, an assembly or a congress of the zone which is tentatively scheduled for the end of September,” he stated.

He said the zone would also design modalities for working toward Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“Our goal is that the South-West must do to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu electorally what the North-West consistently did for the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The officers of the zone had decided to appoint canvassers for President Tinubu in all the about 2,000 electoral wards in the South-West zone.

“We cannot wait because we believe that as the zone of the President, we must lead the crusade for his re-election,” he declared.

Kekemeke said that the zone appraised Tinubu’s performance and concluded he had “done so well for the people” based on the verdict of international organisations, global financial institutions, and economic experts.

“They are beginning to feel the results of the bold initiative and socio-economic transformation that is happening in Nigeria.

“Prices of things are beginning to stabilise and coming down, the foreign exchange is coming down, debts are being paid and Nigeria is becoming internationally respectable.

“Nigeria refused under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to become a dumping ground for refugees of some Americans, and Nigeria was respected as one country that stood up and said NO.

“So, there is international respectability for Nigeria both politically and economically, and we think that all of these must be consolidated,” he stated.

Kekemeke, who acknowledged that the reforms had caused temporary hardship, said they would soon lead to prosperity for Nigerians.

“There must be consolidation of this tenure so that after President Tinubu’s eight years, Nigeria can continue to march forward.

“We are convinced that the President is the best thing that has happened to our country even though we acknowledge that these reforms have brought about pains.

“We believe that in a not distant time, these pains will pave way and will give way to prosperity and peace in our country,” he noted.

