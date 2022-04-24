APC sets fresh date for sale of nomination forms

Barring a last-minute change, the rescheduled sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress will now begin nationwide on Tuesday.

The exercise, scheduled to have begun on Saturday, was postponed due to logistics and administrative challenges.

A party source who spoke in confidence told our correspondent that the new date was arrived at on Friday night in Abuja by the party.

The Nation further learnt that nomination forms for aspirants to the State House of Assembly will be sold in the various states as the party has decided to send this category of forms to each of 36 State headquarters of the party.

The sale of forms for other positions from the House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidency will be carried out in Abuja by the party.

It was however gathered that this category of forms to be sold in Abuja will be at a designated place by the party due to the ongoing renovation of the national secretariat of the party.

The Nation.