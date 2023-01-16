APC seeks Atiku’s disqualification over corruption

Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of All Progressive Congress (APC) has sought disqualification of the Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

A whistleblower, Michael Achimmugu had last week released damaging evidence against the Presidential candidate of PDP on how was able to perpetuate corruption while he was Vice President between 1999- 2007.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Spokesman for APC PCC, Festus Keyamo vowed to go to court to seek the disqualification of Atiku Abubakar even if the party or President Muhammadu Buhari is not interested.

Keyamo added that he has written a letter to security agencies on this matter and he is ready to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion

According to him, “Atiku is not fit to run, he is morally damaged. We will initiate a judicial process seeking outright disqualification of Atiku Abubakar from the Presidential race.”