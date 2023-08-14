APC Secretary, Basiru in South Africa, assures diaspora of inclusive government

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has assured diaspora leaders and members of the party of adequate recognition and inclusion in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Otunba Toyin Oyekanmi, Chairman, APC South Africa Chapter, revealed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) Monday in Lagos.

Oyekanmi said that the APC scribe gave the assurance when he was hosted at weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa, by the chapter and diaspora leaders.

He explained that Basiru was in South Africa to participate in the annual African Bar Association conference hosted by UNISA.

“The APC will give due recognition to Diaspora Professionals, especially those in the medical and information technology fields abroad, to tap their expertise for national development.

“We also have plans to digitalise membership of the party and also improving accessibility through enhanced communication between the national Secretariat and Diaspora Chapters,” Basiru was quoted as saying.

According to him, the national secretary assured stakeholders of the party’s readiness to influence the government towards implementation of policies to attract and support diaspora.

While describing the engagement as “colourful and eventful”, Oyekanmi said that Basiru was delighted for the sportsmanship and party supremacy exhibited by him, being a contender for the National Secretary office race.

Oyekanmi said that the chapter hosted the national secretary to series of events that served as platforms for quality interactions with different segments of Nigerians in South Africa.

He said that the major highlight was a meeting with the Youth of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Basiru discussed the party’s readiness to work with the youth demographic to deepen their membership using biometric technology to capture members nationwide.

Oyekanmi said that the APC scribe also promised to recommend the youth for national opportunities.

According to him, at a town hall meeting with APC South Africa stakeholders, Basiru reiterates the party’s plans to build unity, improve party administration, create innovative programmes that will attract members and promote the APC brand.

He said that the national secretary was also joined at the engagement by the Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Haruna Manta.

“There were also discussions on Nigeria’s experts in the diaspora and what will the government do to attract them back to Nigeria,” Oyekanmi said.

Oyekanmi said that chapter used the occasion to highlight its plans to improve information management with the party secretariat and build relationships with local communities for a more effective diaspora chapter.

He said that this was also to ensure seamless network and engagement with the National Secretariat while sustaining much better relations with the local community.

He said that Diasporans in South Africa advised the party and Nigerian government to improve on healthcare services by creating diagnostic centres, and enhance the communication channel between the government and its people home and abroad.

He added that the chapter also advised the government to deploy diplomacy in situations in Niger, while calling for better wages for lecturers and updated curriculum in universities.