The All Progressives Congress in Edo State has described the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as the “boy” of a former Governor of the state and National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Anselm Ojezua, said this in reaction to the crisis preventing the proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly days after the assemblies of other states were in augured and their Principal Officers elected.

While the APC is insisting on the lawmakers toeing its path by following the zoning arrangement laid down by the party, the lawmakers have said Obaseki and the party cannot dictate to them.

They are also said to be demanding for the payment of constituency allowances to them in bulk.

The crisis is seen as an extension of the face-off between Oshiomhole and the incumbent.

Obaseki succeeded Oshiomhole as governor.

Speaking on the development in the House of Assembly, Ojezua said there would be repercussions if the lawmakers-elect do not comply with the party’s decision.

According to him, the lawmakers have accepted the party’s zoning arrangement and it was only left for zonal leaders to consult and come up with recommendations to the party.

On the constituency project funds being demanded, Ojezua said the issue of constituency project was a matter of policy and open to negotiations.

He explained that the party has nothing against legitimate claims of the lawmakers-elect.

Ojezua said: “There are legitimate claims.

“The party has nothing against them making those claims if they are legitimate.

“I think the governor is open to discussions as long as there is dialogue.

“They are not threatening anybody.

“They are just asking for what they believe will enhance service delivery to their constituencies.

“There is a way we can go about it.

“If there are projects they are interested in, they can make input into the budget and the state will implement.

“There is nothing wrong if a lawmaker ensures a project goes to his constituency so that he can have something to show.

“The party is keeping to its own obligations and we have taken needed steps.

“The governor has prerogative to write the proclamation letter.

“We don’t need to put him under pressure.

“He knows the importance of the parliament in a democratic system.

“He will do what is needful.

“There is nothing like any lawmaker being an Oshiomhole’s or Obaseki’s boy.

“Obaseki is Oshiomhole’s boy.

“There can be no other Oshiomhole’s or Obaseki’s boys.

“If people should give themselves name, it does not make sense to me because all of us are Oshiomhole’s product.”

Obaseki is, however, insisting that the lawmakers must toe his path and that of the party.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, the Governor said: “They are products of the party and the party is interested in what they do.

“The party only helped them do what is needful.

“The governor invited them and told them the intervention is for legislative harmony.

“Nobody wants to impose leadership on them.

“The delay is not a threat to democracy.”