APC says it has been vindicated by Lawal’s sack

The All Progressives Congress has said that the party has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi stated this on Monday in Abuja, while reacting to the sacking of the suspended SGF by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that President Buhari had done the needful by sacking the embattled SGF.

He said: “Few days ago when the President directed the dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, some people say that is right, but what about the suspended SGF.

“But the President, by virtue of the position he occupies, is the only one who has all the information and he would do what is necessary at the right time.

“We have been vindicated and it shows that the President has not in any way waiver in his commitment not to tolerate corruption at any level no matter who is involved.”