APC reschedules House rerun primaries

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its rerun primaries for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election for this weekend.

The rerun was announced in a statement issued by the State’s APC Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria Friday in Jos, the State’s capital.

Recall that the party’s primaries held between February 1 and 2 ahead of February 26 by-election for the federal constituency which ended in a tie between two aspirants, Abe Aku and Suleiman Yahaya Kwande.

The rerun, according to the party, holds Friday, February 4.

“Consequently, a rerun primary election has been scheduled for

Friday.

“The venue is the Bassa Local Government Secretariat, Jebbu Bassa and the time is 10 a.m.

“Delegates who took part in the primary election are to take note and participate in the rerun election accordingly,” he said.

Namang in the statement invited the Independent National Electoral Commission and personnel of security agencies in the state to attend as observers of the exercise. NAN