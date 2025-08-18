APC rejects outcome of senatorial election in Anambra

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the result of the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election held on Saturday that declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance as the winner.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Dr. Emmanuel Nwachukwu of APGA winner with 90,408 votes.

Chief Azuka Okwuosa of the APC polled 19,847 votes, while Donald Amangbo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 2,889 votes.

Chief Basil Ejidike, APC Chairman in Anambra State, alleged that the party’s candidate was held hostage in his home by men of the Anambra Vigilance Group.

Ejidike further claimed that a state government official, not from Anambra South Senatorial District, led members of Agunaechemba, the state security outfit, to restrict APC candidates in Orsumenyi.

“While he distracted our governorship candidate in Orsumenyi, the Vigilance Group held our Senatorial candidate hostage in his home,” hee alleged.

Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu added that the APC did not know where the returning officer obtained the results as most were still with electoral officers.

He accused the state security outfit of committing a serious breach of the electoral process and questioned why nobody had been arrested.

Ukachukwu said APGA’s actions revealed fear in spite of its claims of popularity, suggesting the party avoided a genuine popularity contest.

He said: “They know Anambra is tired of APGA and their government.”

He recalled that at a pre-election security meeting, it was agreed the state security outfit would not participate and should be disarmed, adding: “Instead, they openly carried guns, arrested people, and detained them in their own cells.

“If it were APC, they would accuse us of using the police and army to intimidate them.”

Ukachukwu stressed that the APC would challenge the declared result, insisting it did not reflect the people’s will.

He expressed confidence in APC’s chances in the November 8, 2025 governorship election in the state.

