The ongoing membership registration of the All Progressives Congress offers a unique opportunity for Nigerian youths to achieve all the positive things they set to achieve with the #EndSARS protest if they are prepared to end the passivity of quality youths in active politics.

The Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee for the Membership Registration and Revalidation Exercise in Oyo State, Kehinde Olaosebikan, said all the youths need do is register for the party in good numbers at their various polling units and form the majority from the grassroots, where the lines of leadership and control begins.

Speaking on the South West Political Circuit programme of Fresh FM, Ibadan over the weekend, Olaosebikan told the youths that once they form the majority at the polling units and subsequently at the wards, they are in good stead to take the control of the party and get well involved in forming the government at different levels.

In majority, Olaosebikan told the youths, including those that gathered in front of the station in appreciation of his support for the youths on air, that achieving the lofty idea of decent living, functional and youth friendly police, gainful employment for all and good governance would become easy as they would choose only those people with sufficient capacity, competence and care to lead the party from the ward to the national level.

Joined on the programme by Alhaji Gafar Ojetola, Hon. Wasiu Sadare and Ademola Solalu, members of the committee, Olaosebikan advised the youth to take full advantage of the opening provided by the well timed registration exercise taking place in more than two years before the next general elections to use the exercise in positioning themselves for leadership and greatness.

Olaosebikan said the political situation in the country could be likened to what transpired in the 50s and 60s when the youths took the advantage of education to take over the leadership of the country from the elderly, stating that the present youth should use the digital knowledge, which they were born into, positively against the analogue system of the old to propagate themselves constructively along with heir numerical strength.

He therefore urged the youths in the 351 wards of Oyo State to mobilise themselves fruitfully and register for the APC, which he described as the only party that is ready to welcome them on board and give them opportunity to develop and lead.

As already assured by the Chairman of the Membership Revalidation and Registration Committee for Oyo State, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, Olaosebikan disclosed that there would not be any discrimination or exclusion of any sort in Oyo State and that the entire process has been made easy and seamless with the adequate training of supervisors at all levels.

The actual registration exercise begins in all the polling units across the 33 local government areas of the state on February 9, 2021.