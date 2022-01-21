APC Reconciliation Committee urges members to embrace peace

The Chairman of the Facts finding and Reconciliation Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa State, Salihu Agyebola, has urged the party members to preach unity and peace for the progress of the party and the state.

Agyebola made the call Thursday when the committee visited the State’s APC members of the House of Assembly in Lafia, the State’s capital.

He stated that the committee was on a facts finding mission to strengthen APC in the state.

“We are here on facts finding on the local government and ward congresses of our party, APC.

“There are issues, conflicts, misunderstanding or complaints by party members in some local government areas of the state.

“Most especially in Akwanga, Nassarawa Eggon and Doma local government areas of the state.

“Please, let us continue to unite in the interest of our party, for the victory of the party in future elections and for the overall development of the state,” he said.

He urged the speaker of the house and members to continue to work in synergy with their stakeholders and other people at the grassroots for the overall development of the party.

Speaking, the Speake of the State’s House of Assembly Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, called for periodic meeting of APC in both the state, local government and ward levels to strengthen the party and give it more grounds in the state.

According to the speaker, there is need for regular meeting of the party where stakeholders and other people in the state; local government and ward levels will air out their views and suggestions to strengthen the party in the state.

He ppreciated the committee for the visit and assured them of the house readiness to continue to mobilise support for the party.

“I heard all what the chairman said. I want to inform you that we have 20 members out of 24 members in this house.

“I have a discussion with a member of the opposition in the House; he will join our party very soon.

“The problem is that some people are in the party but are working against the interest of the party for their own selfish and personal interest.

“We must all unite for the unity and peace in our great party and for the party to continue to succeed,” he said.

He assured the committee that APC members in the house “are always ready for unity, peace and progress of the party and will continue to work in synergy with people for development of the party and the state”. NAN