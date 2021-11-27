APC Reconciliation Committee assures members of fair hearing

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured aggrieved party members of equal opportunity and fair hearing as it begins sitting.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa), gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

Adamu said the committee would begin its assignment in the stronghold of the party in Kano State, on Monday.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had set up the committee to reconcile members who were aggrieved by the outcome of the party’s congresses.

Adamu said that the committee would ensure that all those involved in one misunderstanding or the other were reconciled before the national convention of the party.

He said the leadership of the party was determined to ensure peaceful co-existence among its members in any given situation.

Adamu, therefore, appealed to the stakeholders to consider national interest above their personal interests for the success of the party.

He said the primary objective of the ruling party was to ensure sustainable peace and socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians.